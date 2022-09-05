Mike McDaniel hilariously shades himself ahead of showdown vs. Bill Belichick, Patriots

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is heading into his first-ever season as head coach. And he is starting off with a challenge against one of the game’s all-time best in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Mike McDaniel was recently asked about how it felt to have his first game as a head coach comes against someone with the resume of Bill Belichick’s.

McDaniel took the opportunity to not only give Belichick his credit but to also make a joke against himself.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mike McDaniel stated, “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? No, it would be a bigger deal I think if Coach Belichick and I were on the field, maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill, but I don’t foresee that happening.”

Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in his 1st game as NFL HC: “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? No, it would be a bigger deal I think if Coach Belichick and I were on the field, maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill, but I don’t foresee that happening.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2022

Bill Belichick has put together one of the greatest resumes of all time in the sport. In his 28 years of being a head coach, Belichick has a win-loss record of 290-143.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Patriots in 2000, Belichick has managed to turn the team into a dynasty. He has made nine trips to the Super Bowl, winning six of them.

Mike McDaniel’s resume is slightly less than Belichick’s at this point. The 39-year-old head coach is heading into his first year on the job. Before joining the Dolphins, he rose to prominence with the San Francisco 49ers.

McDaniel served as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021, but before that, was their run game coordinator for four seasons.

Now as Mike McDaniel starts his tenure as a head coach, he can begin to put together a resume that can maybe someday resemble his counterpart on Sunday.