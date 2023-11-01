As the Miami Dolphins get set for a huge AFC clash against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this weekend, they are getting some reinforcements in the form of protection on the offensive line and help in the secondary.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said left tackle Terron Armstead, who's been on injured reserve since October 6 with a knee injury, had his 21-day practice window opened, indicating a return is near. Armstead traveled with the team to Germany and has a chance to play on Sunday.

The four-time Pro Bowl player missed four games last season. He's played in two so far in 2023, year two of his five-year, $75 million deal with the Dolphins.

Starting safety Jevon Holland, who missed last week's game with a concussion, is out of protocol and will play Sunday, according to Cameron Wolfe.

Holland is second on the Dolphins in tackles and has three pass deflections and three forced fumbles in seven games this season. The third-year pro had a career-high 14 tackles in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Huge test for the Dolphins

All four division leaders in the AFC are 6-2 entering Week 9. There's a chance only one of them has seven wins by the end of the week as the Jacksonville Jaguars are on a bye and the Baltimore Ravens face a tough test against the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins are one of those 6-2 teams and have a chance to grab a signature win they've been desperate for this season. Their best win in 2023 is a 70-20 trouncing of the Denver Broncos. NFL history aside, Miami lost both of its toughest games by two scores to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins are getting players back at the right time and will like their chances against anyone when fully healthy. A win against the Chiefs would firmly put the Dolphins in the Super Bowl discussion.