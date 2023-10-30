The Miami Dolphins rebounded from a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a 31-17 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 8, and will head into a big Week 9 matchup in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 6-2 record. Things have been good for the Dolphins, and the latest update on star offensive lineman Terron Armstead could make things even better for them as they continue to roll through the 2023 season.

Armstead has only played in two games this season, as he was placed on injured reserve after Week 4 to make space for Chase Claypool on the active roster. That ensured Armstead would miss four games due to his latest knee injury, but those four games have come and gone, and with Miami headed to Germany for their next game, Armstead will be making the trip, signaling at the very least his practice window will be opening over the next few days.

Via Cameron Wolfe:

“Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) will travel with team to Germany & signs point to his 21-day practice window opening this week, per HC Mike McDaniel. Armstead is eligible to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Chiefs in Germany.”

When he's healthy and on the field, Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the NFL, and his return to action will surely help an already dominant Dolphins offense out even more. Armstead has three weeks to return to the field once his practice window opens, but given how big of a game Miami has against Kansas City, the Dolphins are hoping that Armstead will be able to put his pads on the next time they take the field for game action in Week 9.