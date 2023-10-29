Whenever you can set an NFL record that pre-dates the Super Bowl, you're doing something right. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has done a whole lot right this season, making opposing defenses look silly, often turning the NFL into a game that resembles flag football because no defender can even get a hand on him. In the process, Hill's made a bit of NFL history that was last accomplished over 60 years ago by a dude your father probably hasn't even heard of.

Tyreek Hill eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark today in the Dolphins win over the Patriots, making him the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to reach the 1,000 yard milestone in the first eight games of the season, per Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated. Hill has made his intentions of becoming the first wide receiver to reach the 2,000 yard mark clear, but today, Hill reacted to getting halfway there.

Tyreek Hill on 1,000-yard mark: “It feels great. I’ve been calling my shot. A lot of people doubted me but it’s all about believing in yourself.” pic.twitter.com/BmG4bM8fBU — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 29, 2023

At the moment, Hill sits at 1,014 receiving yards with nine games to go. He's on a pace to not only break Calvin Johnson's single season record, but also to reach the 2,000 yard goal he set at the beginning of the season. More impressively, he's on pace to do so in sixteen games, eliminating any of the inevitable conversations regarding the legitimacy of Hill's potential record.

For my money, Hill is the best wide receiver in the game right now, and there are no shortage of dominant wideouts in the NFL. AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagle made a significant bit of history this week too, but I would still give Hill the edge. Between Hill, Brown, and Christian McCaffrey, who is closing in on a major NFL record of his own, the Offensive Player of the Year race is shaping up to be an historically good one.