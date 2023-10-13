Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has given insight into what he expects from running back Jeff Wilson Jr. if he is activated off injured reserve according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

As expected, Wilson would be on a “pitch count” using baseball terms. Here, it would be a “rep count” as McDaniel would pull the plug on the player's performance after 25 plays.

‘Mike McDaniel said Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. likely would be on a rep count of no more than 25 reps if activated off IR ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Panthers. Dolphins rotate their RBs & trust them all. When all were healthy last year, Raheem Mostert was 1A & Wilson 1B.'

This was expected as Wilson is coming off of an injury that's kept him off the field since the beginning of the season. The exact injuries are listed as “ribs/finger” per the Dolphins report this week.

Whether limited or not, the former San Francisco 49ers running back coming back is huge for the Dolphins, especially since exciting rookie De'Von Achane was put on the IR with a knee injury. After the Achane news, it was reported that the window for Wilson to return to practice would be open according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson was acquired by the Dolphins last year in mid-season via a trade and it was a seamless fit since McDaniel was the 49ers offensive coordinator/run-game coordinator while Wilson was on the team. He joined former teammate Raheem Mostert and both were the top two running backs on the Dolphins. In 2022 for the Dolphins, he rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played.

The Dolphins prepare for a Week 6 matchup this Sunday as the Carolina Panthers come into town. While it's still up in the air if Wilson will be activated before then, expect heavy usage from Mostert, plus other backs on the roster like Salvon Ahmed and Chris Books.