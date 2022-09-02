Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.

NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though.

Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the franchise was worried that Lynn Bowden Jr., who was signed by the New England Patriots, would divulge all of the Dolphins’ secrets to their Week 1 opponent, and, in turn, force Miami to change their plays. McDaniel’s response was surprising.

“No. I’m happy for Lynn,” McDaniels said, via Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schaad. “I used to be concerned about that. But you can go online now and buy almost every playbook I’ve ever worked on.”

It’s a refreshing response from one of the NFL’s most fascinating coaches. He’s clearly confident in his team and staff to match wits with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It’s even bolder as the Patriots have had their fair share of controversies when it comes to trying to pry secrets from their opponents.

McDaniel isn’t wrong, either. There are various NFL playbooks available for sale and for free on the internet, which isn’t surprising. What can’t you get on the internet today? Actually, we don’t want to know.

Bowden Jr., who has bounced around the league since being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was presumably added by the Patriots just for the reason we talked about above. Belichick will exhaust all his options to get intel on his opponents. It might more vital this year as McDaniel has yet to make his debut as an NFL head coach.

We’ll know more after Week 1 if Bowden Jr.’s knowledge helped the Pats or not.