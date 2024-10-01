As the Miami Dolphins took an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, Tyreek Hill was caught on camera having an explosive outburst on the sidelines. After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel seemed to understand where Hill was coming from.

Hill was seen yelling in the direction of players and coaches in the midst of Miami's 31-21 loss to Tennessee. But Miami dropping to 1-3, McDaniel isn't expecting Hill or any Dolphin to be happy on the sidelines, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody,” McDaniel told reporters. “A lot of times guys can be yelling at – he's a leader an he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn't that. Within the locker room there's a lot of guys challenging each other and we get an opportunity to see what we're made of for sure.”

As Tyler Huntley was inserted in the offense, Miami still struggled to get the ball moving. Hill was far from his explosive self, catching for passes for 23 yards. Ever since Tua Tagovailoa's injury, Hill has struggled to find the right connection. He hasn't broken 100 receiving yards or scored a touchdown since Week 1.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins are watching their playoff hopes slip away with every loss. Their performance against the Titans certainly didn't show a postseason contender. And that upsets Hill, so much so that sometimes he has a verbal reaction.

To Mike McDaniel, that's okay. Football is an emotional game, and if Hill wasn't pissed, he wouldn't be trying to put the Dolphins in a position to succeed. Hill's outburst was just that and will remain in Wek 4. But McDaniel and Miami need to figure out something quick to turn the Dolphins' season around. Putting the ball in Hill's hands would certainly help.