The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-3 on the season with an embarrassing 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Tyreek Hill was one of the many Dolphins who were visibly frustrated in the loss.

Hill didn't put up his usual eye-dropping numbers, catching four passes for 23 yards. As Miami struggled to get the ball moving, Hill was seen on the sidelines jawing at players and coaches, via Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. Head coach Mike McDaniel's reaction says it all.

Hill and the entire team's offensive struggled have stemmed from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury. He hasn't played since Week 2, with Miami turning to Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and eventually Tyler Huntley.

Huntley got the start against the Titans, but he didn't do much with his opportunity. While he led the team in rushing with 40 yards, Huntley completed 14-of-22 passes for 96 scoreless yards. He found the end zone with a one-yard rushing touchdown, but it only cut the Titans' lead to 22-12.

It is not yet known if Miami will stick by Huntley heading into Week 5. But with Thompson suffering an injury of his own, the Dolphins' options in terms of players currently on their roster is limited. Which is a scary thought for Tyreek Hill.

When Tagovailoa played their entire Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. But ever since he has yet to break 50 yards receiving. Heading into Week 5, Hill has 17 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown.

It certainly isn't the production Miami was hoping for when they signed him to a restructured contract, making him the highest-paid skill position player in the league. However, the wide receiver can't throw passes to himself.

Perhaps if things get really bad, the Dolphins shake things up monumentally and give that a try. But in all seriousness, Miami has a devastating quarterback problem on their hands. As the losses pile off and the offense continues to sputter, Hill won't have much to smile about on the sideline.