Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is back at practice on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Tyreek Hill ran routes, caught passes and did his normal high-intensity cutting during drills, according to Wolfe. It is a good indication that Hill will could play for the Dolphins on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is back at practice bringing normal 🐆 energy as Kirk Franklin plays. Hill later ran routes, caught passes and did his normal high-intensity cutting during drills. Looked like 🐆. Good sign after he missed practiced with hip injury yesterday. pic.twitter.com/L3yfVhznXW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 26, 2023

The Dolphins fell to 5-2 on the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday Night Football last week. They hope to bounce back against a Patriots team that found its second win of the season last week at home against the Buffalo Bills.

Whether or not Hill plays on Sunday, the Dolphins would be expected to beat the Patriots on Sunday. They still have weapons outside of Hill that can do damage, with Jaylen Waddle being the main standout.

Last time around, the Dolphins beat the Patriots 24-17 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Hill caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle was the leading receiver with 86 yards on four receptions. This time around, Miami will be the home team.

It will be worth monitoring Hill's status on the injury report in the coming days, but if Thursday is any indication, it seems as if Hill will be ready to go on Sunday.

The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from the loss to the Eagles and stay atop of the AFC East, which is still very much up for grabs.