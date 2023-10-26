After a major scare yesterday as Miami Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill didn't practice due to an hip injury, he spoke to the media Thursday to ease the concerns. In his press conference, he said the reason he missed practice Wednesday was because “he wasn't getting enough attention” according to The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

“Nah, I just wanted some attention because my mom wouldn't talk to me yesterday,” Hill said. “So I needed some attention from somebody.”

Will Tyreek Hill play Sunday? pic.twitter.com/nQ4Tw4eorp — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 26, 2023

Obviously, Hill is being facetious to the media in a funny manner, but the most important news that he disclosed shortly after that he is playing Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“I'm good though,” Hill said when asked if he's playing Sunday. “I'm good baby.”

Hill returned to practice today for the Dolphins which should bring a sigh of relief to not only fans of the team, but head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the rest of the team. While he's one player out of 52 people on a roster, he has proven to be arguably the most explosive player in the NFL.

So far on the season, he has 53 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns, and that's through seven games. It's no secret that Hill is on the quest to break 2,000 receiving yards this season, a mark that would've been more difficult to reach if he missed Sunday's game.

After the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins will look to sweep the season series against the Patriots before they travel to Frankfurt, Germany to take on the Kansas City Chiefs the week after.