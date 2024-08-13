Head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2024 NFL season, which is slated to get underway in just under a month. The Dolphins have made themselves relevant again in the last few years with an electric offense, but McDaniel's squad is still looking to break through and prove that they can win big games in the playoffs.

Last year, the Dolphins' season came to an end with a brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in what was one of the coldest games ever recorded in NFL history, a discouraging mark for a team that already had a reputation for only being able to perform in optimal weather conditions.

Recently, McDaniel broke down what a challenge it was for the Dolphins to compete in such a strenuous environment last January on a recent visit to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show (via Pat McAfee on X).

“I think everyone understands on our team that in football, the ball’s oblong and it’s an odd shape. Anything can happen, but to win that game, it was an incredibly tough task,” said McDaniel. “You have to hit on a lot of cylinders that are tough to hit on in football.”

McDaniel also hinted that the Dolphins' prior losses to end the regular season could be blamed for putting them in that position to begin with.

“It’s definitely not impossible but I think the overall takeaway is if you don’t like your season to be left up to the outcome of a game in that climate, don’t have the game be in that climate,” said McDaniel.

Indeed, the Dolphins lost their final regular season game to the Buffalo Bills which would have given them a chance to win the division and host a playoff game instead of having to go on the road and compete.

A quest for redemption

In 2024, McDaniel and the Dolphins will look to prove that they are more than just a fun offense to watch in sunny conditions in the regular season and instead are a team that can make noise against the NFL's elite when it matters most.

The team recently inked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to one of the richest contracts in the league and still has Tyreek Hill, who was recently (shockingly) voted the best player in the NFL by his peers, starting at wide receiver.

The regular season is set to get underway in just under a month.