The Miami Dolphins didn't necessarily have an explosive offseason, but they managed to add to their roster quite a bit after they found their way to the playoffs last season. One of the more under the radar moves involved signing veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart to see if he could stick with the team, but it turns out that won't be happening.

Tart turned himself into a key piece of the Tennessee Titans defensive line after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was released during the 2023 season, only to be scooped up by the Houston Texans. Tart signed with the Dolphins this offseason in free agency, but the team surprisingly decided to release him on Tuesday morning.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Dolphins are releasing veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart.”

Teair Tart's time with Dolphins doesn't go as expected

Tart's fall from grace over the past year has been quite surprising. He had a really strong season in 2022 with the Titans (34 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 5 TFL, 7 QB Hits), and he was having another decent campaign in 2023 before he was released. He didn't really make an impact with the Titans, and while Benito Jones is holding down the fort at the top of Miami's defensive tackle depth chart, there was reason to believe that Tart could make an impact.

Instead, he ended up getting released midway through August, as he simply didn't have a place on the Dolphins roster. By doing this, the Dolphins are likely giving the veteran a shot to land with another team before training camp ends so that he has a shot at making their roster, but it's somewhat of a surprise to see Miami move on from him so quickly.

Jones is back where his career started with the Dolphins after a strong 2023 campaign with the Detroit Lions, and he will likely be the top defensive tackle for Miami this season. Tart was supposed to be a layer of insurance behind him, but now, that layer of insurance is Brandon Pili, who played in four games last season for the Dolphins after he went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see if Tart can latch on somewhere else before the 2024 campaign gets underway, as it's clear he has the potential to help a team's defensive line plug up running lanes while occasionally getting after the passer. For now, Miami will be relying heavily on Jones, which makes this decision a bit of a risky one.