Despite suffering a horrific head injury in the Miami Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa seems to be doing fine now. After undergoing tests at a nearby hospital for an in-game concussion, the 24-year-old was cleared to travel home with his team back to Miami.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided another update on his star quarterback following their flight home. It seems that he didn’t let Tagovailoa out of his sight throughout the whole plane ride, and apparently, the pair even bonded over MacGruber (via Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN):

McDaniel said he and Tua sat together on the plane and watched MacGruber during the flight home, and that Tua laughed throughout the movie.

It’s great to hear that Tagovailoa is in good spirits following that scary incident. He may have dodged a major bullet here especially after seeing what seemed like a seizure after he hit his head on the ground in the second period of Thursday’s game.

One random Twitter user points out, however, that screen time isn’t generally advisable for people who recently suffered a concussion:

Then again, you can be sure that a handful of medical experts have already looked into Tua’s case, and they likely gave him the necessary instructions and precautions with regard to dealing with his head injury.

In spite of this recent positive update, however, McDaniel, the Dolphins, and even the NFL aren’t in the clear here. Burning questions have been raised about Tua Tagovailoa’s availability for Week 4 and whether or not he should have played in the first place, considering how he may have also suffered a concussion the previous week. This story is far from over.