The Miami Dolphins will likely be without one of their quarterbacks for their final preseason game on Saturday. Miami placed Mike White in concussion protocol after he left their second preseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

White played only a handful of snaps and did not attempt a pass that counted (he attempted one throw but the play was negated due to an offside penalty). He entered the game after fellow backup Skylar Thompson was ushered to the Dolphins' sideline to be examined for a head injury. Thompson was cleared and played the rest of the game after White was ruled out.

The Dolphins signed White to a two-year deal this offseason, plucking him from the New York Jets with whom he made seven starts over the last two seasons. He was expected to compete with Thompson as the No. 2 behind Tua Tagovailoa but neither have truly stood out during preseason.

Thompson did take advantage of some extra playing time against the Texans and put together a respectable stat line. He was also the backup last year and started a playoff game for the Dolphins, putting him in the driver's seat to suit up with Tagovailoa in Week 1.

The concerns at the quarterback position for the Dolphins beyond Tagovailoa put more pressure on the fourth-year starter to stay healthy in 2023. He's missed eight games over the last two seasons and dealt with multiple concussions in 2022, raising concerns about this longevity in the NFL.

Mike White's injury will likely force the Dolphins to bring in another signal-caller for their preseason finale to minimize the risk of playing and losing Tagovailoa and Thompson.