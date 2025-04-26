The Miami Dolphins made a splash in the first round of the NFL Draft after picking former Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. Heading into Day 2, the organization made a big trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire a key offensive lineman to help protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami selected former Arizona Wildcats guard Jonah Savaiinaea with the No. 37 pick overall. Savaiinaea is a big-bodied lineman at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds. He's versatile as well, as he started in multiple positions for Arizona during his tenure there. The 21-year-old protector should have a chance to earn a starting role at left guard for the Dolphins.

"The Dolphins have selected Arizona G Jonah Savaiinaea with pick No. 37, 6'4″, 324 lbs, and played multiple positions on the offensive line. He should have every opportunity for early action at left guard."

To ensure they landed Savaiinaea, the Dolphins had to trade up to pick No. 37, which originally belonged to the Raiders. Miami gave up three picks in the deal while acquiring the 37th pick, along with a fifth-rounder on Day 3 of the draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Las Vegas acquired two Top 100 picks in the trade, giving them plenty of opportunities to continue building the roster.

Trade: Dolphins get:

🏈2025 2nd-round pick (No. 37)

🏈2025 5th-round pick Raiders get:

🏈2025 2nd-round pick (No. 48)

🏈2025 3rd-round pick (No. 98)

And at No. 37, Miami picks Arizona OL Jonah Saviinea. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025

Savaiinaea played three seasons at Arizona before declaring for the NFL Draft. He served as a starter in all three years, which gives him a ton of experience as a rookie. The newly acquired Dolphins offensive lineman grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll maintain his streak of playing football in warm weather now that he's heading to Miami.

The Dolphins are not scheduled to be on the clock again until pick No. 116 in the fourth round. After prioritizing the defensive and offensive lines, the front office will likely aim to find depth players for the remainder of the NFL Draft.