The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win is a bittersweet moment for Odell Beckham Jr. Yes, the star wide receiver won the first title of his career, and he had a hell of a game. Unfortunately, in that same game, OBJ suffered an injury that would end up costing him the entirety of the 2022 season.

Almost two years after the fateful injury, Odell Beckham Jr revealed the Rams' game plan against the Bengals in the Super Bowl, per Peter King. The wide receiver, who's now with the Baltimore Ravens, said that the game was designed for him to succeed. According to OBJ, they would've beaten Cincinnati convincingly had he been healthy.

“People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day,” Beckham said. “It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The (Rams) gameplan was for me. We would’ve beat ‘em 42-17.”

Fighting words coming from OBJ. The final score from that Super Bowl was 23-20, with Cooper Kupp scoring a late touchdown to win it for the Rams. Would the score have been different had OBJ played for the entire game? Perhaps: the Bengals were having trouble dealing with Kupp and Beckham Jr when they were both on the field. It's also worth noting that even while being double-teamed, Kupp was still cooking defenders. Cincy would've had a much harder time limiting LA had OBJ been there to take attention off of Kupp. Whether that would lead to a convincing win, though, isn't certain.

The current version of the Rams' roster is wildly different from the Super Bowl winners from two years ago. Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald are still on the team. However, gone are the hired guns they had for that season: Beckham Jr, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd are now on different teams. Will LA be able to recapture that Super Bowl magic?