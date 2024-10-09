The Miami Dolphins are in a bit of a trance offensively. Ever since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2, virtually nothing has been clicking for head coach Mike McDaniel's fast-paced squad. Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. addressed his Week 5 debut against the New England Patriots, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, though the 31-year-old veteran failed to produce.

“Not as many snaps as I thought were going to happen, just kind of the way that practice went,” Beckham said Tuesday. “But it really was a point in the season where we were 1-3, like we needed to do whatever it was to win that game. Just being able to run the ball the way that we did (193 rushing yards), to be able to just stay resilient and find a way to win, that was the only thing that really mattered going into the bye week.”

The Dolphins couldn't get anything going offensively in Tyler Huntley's second start at quarterback. While the team was able to sneak by with a 15-10 victory, the overall performance was nothing short of lackluster.

“You've got guys who can line up anywhere and make plays with so many different options and weapons and all that,” Beckham added. “It's just finding ways to get people's touches and get those playmakers in the best position to make plays.”

After failing to score a touchdown through the air for three consecutive weeks, the Dolphins offense will need to really make adjustments before they travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on October 20.

Week 6 bye could benefit Dolphins offense

Beckham will certainly be looking to redeem his performance, as will the rest of the Dolphins players after the bye week. His status is up in the air, given he was asked how he felt following the Week 5 outing.

“A little sore,” OBJ said. “I didn't even get to play that much, but it was really more so the build up to the game and how hard I practiced … It's all about building up the calluses. These guys and everyone else across the league has gone through a full training camp, has gone through four weeks of the season. Far, far ahead of me in conditioning and feeling what it feels like to play football at the highest level.”

Star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going through a difficult time adjusting without Tagovailoa. The hope is the Dolphins have a more fluid offense after the short break in the season.