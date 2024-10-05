After Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's encouraging updates on Odell Beckham Jr. and Raheem Mostert earlier this week, the news improved on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Looking to build off their 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the 1-3 Dolphins are searching for their second win in five tries. Star wide receiver Beckham Jr. has been activated, which should boost Miami's chances on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

The Dolphins are activating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list and he’ll play on Sunday against the Patriots,” Rapaport reported. “Beckham practiced fully all week, his first week back.”

Coach McDaniel says Beckham Jr. is thrilled for his 2024 season debut.

“On a team that is very motivated to win a football game, I think he’s eager to try to help do that,” McDaniel said ahead of Sunday's AFC East matchup against the Patriots.

After undergoing an offseason program to rehabilitate his ankle, Beckham Jr. missed all four games before joining the PUP list this week. In 2020, Odell suffered torn ACL injuries with the Cleveland Browns and in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams to conclude the 2021 season and dealt with the residual effects of those injuries before undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure in the offseason.

Raheem Mostert and Odell Beckham Jr. will return in Week 5

After missing three consecutive games with a chest injury, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will join wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in their respective returns in Week 5 against the New England Patriots on Sunday. When both players were activated for limited participation this week, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated the possibility of seeing the two activated for Sunday's game.

Regarding roster moves, it's been a busy week for the Dolphins, per NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

“Dolphins roster moves: Miami activated WR Odell Beckham Jr. off the physically unable to perform list, signed QB Tim Boyle to its practice squad and elevated him and CB Nik Needham to its active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots,” Schefter reported.

After coach McDaniel confirmed Beckham Jr. was activated for Week 5, Mostert was removed from the Dolphins' official injury report.