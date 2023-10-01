Terron Armstead just can't catch a break. The veteran left tackle left his team's highly anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter, then was quickly ruled out for the game's remainder with a knee injury.

The injury occurred on a third-down play with the Dolphins trailing 21-14. After his team failed to pick up the first down, Armstead gingerly walked straight to the locker room at Highmark Stadium rather than seeking evaluation and treatment from team medical personnel on the sideline. He was initially listed as questionable to come back in the game before Miami announced he wouldn't return. Kendall Lamm replaced Armstead at left tackle.

Sunday's game marked Armstead's second appearance of 2023 after an offseason marked by injury. The four-time Pro Bowler missed OTAs and minicamp practices after undergoing a knee surgery, then injured his left leg in training camp, sidelining him for the first two games of the regular season. Armstead returned in Week 3, but his status was still uncertain leading up to Sunday's clash with Buffalo.

Terron Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Miami in March 2022 after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. While he earned Pro Bowl honors in his Dolphins debut, Armstead missed four games due to injury and dealt with nagging pains throughout the season, evidence of more potential health worries to come.

Miami entered Week 4 a perfect 3-0, but is on verge of its first loss of the season in Buffalo.