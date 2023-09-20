The Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 3 showdown with the Denver Broncos at home with a 2-0 record. However, the status of a few players is up in the air, with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being the biggest question mark. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave some mixed updates on Waddle and Terron Armstead, per Joe Schad of the Palm Besch Post.

‘Waddle, one of the top receivers in the NFL, is still in concussion protocol and is not ready to practice. “I'm just I'm not really worried about the timeline,” McDaniel said. “I'm more worried about him getting right.”‘

As for Armstead, the news is more positive: “Terron will be in practice (Wednesday),” McDaniel said. “He'll have an uptick tomorrow, when the pads are on. And so we're full steam ahead. We'll take it day by day.”

Waddle remains in concussion protocol after suffering an injury in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, and Armstead has been battling injuries for a while but looks to be getting back on track. Waddle had five catches for 78 yards in Week 1 and then six grabs for 86 yards against the Patriots before leaving with the injury, so that will be a big loss for the Dolphins.

But, as McDaniel mentioned, he is more worried about Waddle getting right, regardless of how long he will be out. The Broncos are 0-2 and the Dolphins have home-field advantage and still have Tyreek Hill, so they should be able to sustain if Waddle is forced to miss the game.