The Indianapolis Colts have granted disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek his own trade, and the Miami Dolphins are one of the teams that have been rumored to be a potential suitor. With the possible addition of Taylor, Dolphins current starting running back Raheem Mostert gives his thoughts on the rumors, reports NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

“Dolphins starting RB Raheem Mostert on Miami potentially trading for Jonathan Taylor: ‘I'm not worried about another man coming in. I'm worried about perfecting my craft.' Mostert said he wouldn't ask Mike McDaniel or Chris Grier about potential RB moves, but noted McDaniel gave him heads up last year on RB they brought in and assumes he would tell him if things got close.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Raheem Mostert gives a veteran answer to the media in regards to the Dolphins potentially acquiring Jonathan Taylor via trade. Taylor would certainly be a welcomed addition to an already high-powered offense in Miami, and Mostert would be ill-advised to complain about a move intended to help the team overall.

Taylor will be seeking his own trade after he and the Colts have failed to come to terms on any solution regarding their current contract dispute. This comes after the Colts higher ups made it clear that they wouldn't be trading Taylor, so obviously something happened to spur a change of heart.

Stay tuned into any further rumors surrounding Taylor and a potential trade to the Dolphins. If it does happen, expect Mostert to welcome his new teammate with open arms and adapt to whatever changes it will cause to his role in Miami.