Some teams are already weighing whether to make a move for now-available running back Jonathan Taylor, with the Miami Dolphins reportedly one of those interested in trading with the Indianapolis Colts.

After a contract holdout and weeks of drama about Taylor's future, the Colts have finally given in to the running back's trade demand. The team has allowed Taylor to seek a trade despite owner Jim Irsay previously saying that they won't deal him away.

As talks about Taylor's potential landing spots continue, the Dolphins have emerged as a possible trade partner for the Colts, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“Per a league source, the Dolphins are expected to at least explore a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade. Not sure where this will lead, but it would make sense in that he's only 24, 1st team All Pro & NFL rush leader in '21,” Jackson wrote.

It will definitely be interesting to see if the Dolphins will actually make a move for Jonathan Taylor. They could really use a boost at the running back position, and the Colts star is definitely someone who can help them. They had interest in Dalvin Cook before opting to not push through in their pursuit. Compared to Cook, though, Taylor is younger at 24 years old.

Of course it is worth noting that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has said before that he's happy with their running back group headlined by Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, per The Palm Beach Post. With that said, Miami might only want to trade for Taylor for the right price. Of course Taylor's contract demands is also another matter they will need to consider.