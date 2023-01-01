By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives in Week 17, but they were forced to turn the ball over to third-string QB Skylar Thompson after a costly turnover from Teddy Bridgwater. After Teddy Bridgewater threw a pick six to Patriots’ Kyle Dugger, he appeared to sustain a hand injury while trying to make a tackle. Bridgewater was seen in the medical tent while Thompson led the offense onto the field for the next drive of the game.

Teddy Bridgewater got injured at the end of the play trying to make the tackle. Skylar Thompson is in at QB. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

The Dolphins announced that Bridgewater is dealing with a right finger injury and is questionable to return to the game. Bridgewater could be seen on the sideline without his helmet, and the issue with his hand is reportedly preventing him from properly gripping the football.

With his hand ailing, Thompson will look to lead the Dolphins’ offense downfield after the interception to Dugger saw the Dolphins give up the lead in the third quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa, of course, is sidelined in Week 17 after suffering another worrying concussion. His status for the remainder of the season is up in the air, and could depend upon whether the Dolphins end up in the playoffs. The easiest route for the Dolphins to reach the playoffs is to win out against the Patriots in Week 17 and Jets in Week 18, but that’ll be more difficult with Thompson under center.

With Tagovailoa and now Bridgewater both sidelined, the Dolphins are putting all their faith into Skylar Thompson’s hands, hoping he can be the savior amid injuries to the starting corps.