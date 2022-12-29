By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have been dealt yet another injury blow to Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. That means Teddy Bridgewater will get his second start of the campaign and according to star wideout Tyreek Hill, that shouldn’t change much in the offense. Everyone has full belief in the backup QB.

“Every quarterback is going to bring his own swagger into the huddle,” Hill said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “And I feel like when Teddy steps into the huddle, there’s like a different mindset for us all. We understand Tua has his things that he does very well. And then Teddy, he has the same thing. He has the same certain package of things that he can do very well as well. When he stepped in for us, in the fourth quarter against the Vikings and came in and balled out, we needed that as a team. Teddy’s a guy who has been in his league for a long time and he understands and he knows what it takes to get the job done to win games.”

It’s true. Bridgewater is a seasoned veteran and knows what it takes to win in this league. Is he as versatile as Tua? No, but he does a lot of things right. Plus, the Dolphins have lost four in a row and Tagovailoa hasn’t looked great. While it’s not the best circumstances, perhaps a change could be exactly what Miami needs to get back on track.

As for Tyreek Hill, he’s enjoying a fantastic first season with the team, leading the Dolphins with 113 catches for 1,632 yards and seven touchdowns. It’s clear that he’s still a nightmare for opposing defenses, whether it’s Tua or Bridgewater under center. Miami faces the New England Patriots this weekend, looking to improve to 9-7.