By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have quite the debacle on their hands regarding the health and safety of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After the QB sustained another concussion in Week 16, it was reported on Sunday that Tagovailoa remains without a timetable to return. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicates that Tagovailoa is indefinitely sidelined, though more talks with specialists are expected to occur.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, however, reports that Tagovailoa is hoping to play again this season if the Dolphins make the playoffs. Glazer also shined some light into the nature of Tagovailoa’s concussion, who reportedly did not recall some of the decisions he made when reviewing film with McDaniel during the game. That is what ultimately prompted the Dolphins to place him into concussion protocol.

The NFL Wild Card round is set for January 14-15, so if the Dolphins do make the playoffs, it would give Tagovailoa two weeks to recover before taking the field again, should he be cleared to play. With Tagovailoa out of commission for the time being, Teddy Bridgewater figures to start on Sunday.

Considering the multiple head injuries he’s sustained this year, the Dolphins’ final decision on Tagovailoa will certainly be met with some controversy. He’s hoping to play again this season if the Dolphins make the playoffs. At 8-7, the Dolphins would need to at the very least win one of their next two games against the New England Patriots (Week 17) and New York Jets (Week 18). Winning out would guarantee they clinched a berth.

For now, the Dolphins will focus on reaching the playoffs, but the Tua Tagovailoa concussion saga remains far from over.