The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has benefited from their head coaching change, going 8-3 under head coach Mike McDaniel, second place in a loaded AFC East. McDaniel came to Miami after spending five seasons with San Francisco, the last as offensive coordinator. This will be McDaniel’s first trip back to San Francisco.

San Francisco has navigated some quarterback drama to a 7-4 record, including an impressive four-game winning streak. After allowing 44 points in a loss to Kansas City, San Francisco has not allowed more than 16 points during their winning streak. The 49ers lead the NFC West.

Here are the Dolphins-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-49ers Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3.5 (-104)

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-118)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovailoa has taken an enormous step forward this season, completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 2,564 yards with 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Tagovailoa has played in nine games due to various injuries. Raheem Mostert leads the team with 543 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jeff Wilson returns to face his old team for the first time. In his three games with Miami, Wilson has rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns, also catching a touchdown pass. Mostert has been limited in practice, but Wilson can handle things in a pinch. Miami has rushed for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns as a team.

Tyreek Hill may be the best off-season addition for any team, leading Miami with 1,233 receiving yards and tied for second with four touchdown catches. Jaylen Waddle leads the team with six touchdown catches and ranks second with 963 yards. Mike Gesicki has also caught four touchdowns, but Hill and Waddle are the main weapons for Tagovailoa. Miami has averaged 25.6 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

Miami’s defense has been solid, ranking 19th by allowing 23.3 points per game. Melvin Ingram has registered five sacks, while Miami has racked up 25 as a team. San Francisco has only allowed 19 sacks. Jevon Holland has intercepted two passes to lead the team.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Jimmy Garoppolo may have played himself into another contract after this season, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Garoppolo has also rushed for two touchdowns. With many quarterback-needy teams across the league, Garoppolo is essentially showcasing himself for the rest of the season. Wilson is still the team’s leading rusher despite being traded to Miami last month. Christian McCaffrey was acquired midseason and has rushed for 241 yards with two touchdowns in five games with San Francisco. The 49ers have rushed for 1,368 yards and 10 touchdowns as a team. Brandon Aiyuk leads the team with 652 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has rushed for two touchdowns and also registered 511 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. When Samuel has the ball, he is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Tight end George Kittle has caught four touchdown passes. San Francisco has averaged 22.6 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

San Francisco’s defense has stifled opponents, allowing just 15.7 points per game, which is the lowest total in the league. Nick Bosa has terrorized opposing quarterbacks, registering 11.5 sacks. San Francisco has sacked their opponents 33 times, while Miami has allowed 23.

Final Dolphins-49ers Prediction & Pick

This is probably the second-best game of the weekend and will test Tua. Put me down as a Tua believer.

Final Dolphins-49ers Prediction & Pick: Miami +3.5 (-104), over 45.5 (-115)