The Miami Dolphins just cannot handle the Buffalo Bills. Miami has lost 12 of their last 13 matchups against Buffalo and just can't seem to defend against Josh Allen and friends. The Dolphins also suffered a handful of hugely important injuries to key offensive players.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's game against the Bills, per the team's social media. He left the game during the third quarter after QB Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six. Armstead briefly returned to the game but then went back to the locker room.

Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy. However, he has dealt with several injuries throughout his NFL career.

If Armstead misses any time, Miami can turn to Kendall Lamm or rookie Patrick Paul to step in at left tackle.

The Dolphins lost 31-10, falling to 1-1 on the season. Miami can get some rest before traveling to Seattle in Week 3.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary concussion, leaves game vs. Bills

The Dolphins had a couple of massive injuries on Thursday Night Football, including a concussion for QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury on a fourth-and-short play in the second half. Tua scrambled out of the pocket for the first down but took a hard hit to his head/neck area from Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Tua left the game and was ruled out with a concussion. Thankfully, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

“My thought was concern… I was just worried about my guy. Not something that you ever want to be a part of,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game to reporters.

This is a concerning injury for Tua, who has a history of brain injuries. Tua suffered two concussions during the 2022 season, a Grade 1 injury in Week 4 and a Grade 3 on Christmas Day. Tagovailoa's long-term health is now a topic of concern as these concussions continue to pile up.

Thursday was not Tua's night as a passer either. He passed for 145 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions against the Bills.

Backup QB Skylar Thompson stepped in to replace Tua Tagovailoa.

Hopefully Tua is okay and did not suffer a major setback after Thursday's concussion.