The Miami Dolphins were without offensive tackle Terron Armstead for the first two games of the season. He then returned in Week 3 and started a second consecutive game last Sunday but lasted only 22 offensive plays before exiting with a knee injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead is likely week-to-week rather than day-to-day. He did say that Armstead would play again this season for Miami.

The thought would be that Armstead should be good to go within the next four games, especially if the Dolphins leave him off of injured reserve. Armstead has a lot of wear and tear on his body from an 11-year career. He's missed 15 games since the start of 2021 and will likely miss a couple more. The Dolphins don’t seem to be in a rush to bring him back.

Armstead is in the second season of a five-year contract he signed with the Dolphins last year. The four-time Pro Bowl tackle played in 77% of Miami's plays in his season debut during a Week 3 win.

The Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday in a blowout against the Buffalo Bills. Miami never led and was unable to stop Buffalo's offense, while the Bills sacked Tua Tagovailoa four times.

Terron Armstead is expected to be a big piece of the puzzle for the Dolphins, but his absence could cause problems for them. The good news is that he's expected back later this season, but Miami will be anxious to get the 300-pound lineman back.