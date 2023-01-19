If the Miami Dolphins are interested in joining the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes, they will likely have to cough up a couple of first-round picks, which they currently don’t have in 2023 because the NFL took it away as punishment for violating the league’s tampering policies.

It is believed that the Baltimore Ravens would end up using a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, which would mean that if the Dolphins are to land the quarterback in the offseason, they would need the Ravens to decline to match their offer to Jackson and also send two first-round picks to Baltimore. But since the Dolphins don’t have one in 2023, they can pray and hope that Lamar Jackson wouldn’t ink a deal until after the 2023 NFL Draft, as explained by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“There’s another way to skin the cat. If Jackson doesn’t sign an offer sheet with another team before the draft, the Dolphins could sign Jackson to an offer sheet after the draft. Then, if the Ravens don’t match, Baltimore would get Miami’s first-round picks in 2024 and 2025.”

The Ravens could indeed be headed to a divorce with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson remains a Raven, but with the two sides still unable to reach an extension deal, it’s high time to speculate on which team the dual-threat QB will next land. If it’s going to be the Dolphins, it will make Miami a juggernaut not only in the AFC but in the entire league. The Dolphins already have one of the best wideout combos in the pair of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, and adding someone like Lamar Jackson to the mix would be a nightmare for every defensive coordinator in the NFL.