The Miami Dolphins had about the worst possible outcome on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Miami lost big to a division rival on a national stage while seeing their franchise QB suffer his third concussion in three seasons. It remains an open question whether Tua will return to the NFL, though he has made it clear that he wants to come back. The Dolphins have a backup plan in case Tua Tagovailoa cannot return as their starting QB.

ESPN's Dan Graziano obtained a copy of a contract that is related to an insurance policy the Dolphins have related to Tua Tagovailoa's $212.4 million contract extension.

The $49.3 million worth of insurance would help offset the remaining $124 million in injury-guaranteed money that Dolphins would be obligated to pay Tua if he's not cleared by doctors to return to the field.

Graziano also breaks that number down further.

If Tua suffers a career-ending injury before the 2025 offseason, Miami has insurance against $30 million of Tagovailoa's $42 million signing bonus. They also have $10 million of his 2025 salary and $9.3 million of his 2026 salary insured.

The amount that Miami has insured drops if the injury occurs in future years.

Graziano's report highlights that multiple teams have these types of insurance policies related to huge QB contract extensions. He notes that the Jaguars, Cowboys, and Bengals have similar insurance policies on the contract extensions that their respective QBs signed this offseason.

Hopefully none of this becomes a factor and Tua can return to the Dolphins at some point in the future.

Dolphins make 3 roster moves after putting Tua Tagovailoa on IR

The Dolphins made a handful of roster moves shortly after placing Tua Tagovailoa on IR.

Skylar Thompson is the team's new starting QB, but coach Mike McDaniel promised that the Dolphins would add a veteran as an insurance policy for Thompson.

The Dolphins turned to former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley instead of re-signing Mike White, who was with the team this preseason. Huntley filled in for an injured Lamar Jackson in 2022 and did an excellent job, though he was playing in a very different offensive scheme.

Thompson went 8-for-14 for 80 yards when he filled in for Tua against the Bills.

The Dolphins also cut WR Robbie Chosen (formerly Robbie Anderson) and added tackle Jackson Carman to the practice squad.

The Bengals drafted Jackson Carman in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati waived Carman in August and now he joins the Dolphins to provide offensive line depth.

The Dolphins travel to Seattle in Week 3 to take on a surging Seahawks squad.