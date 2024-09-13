When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what may very well be the fourth concussion of his professional career, widespread concern pervaded the NFL world, and even the non-NFL world, as people continue to pray for a complete recovery. The distress is exponentially higher for those who know him, though, including his friend and fellow Hawaiian Manti Te'o.

The former Notre Dame star, who played eight seasons in the NFL and dealt with his own concussion-based experiences, was visibly emotional when speaking about Thursday's incident and those that have preceded it. Te'o is also touching on the subject of retirement, something that is commanding the attention of coaches and former players, and fans all around the country.

Te'o is not explicitly urging Tagovailoa to make that big decision, but it is clear that he values the man's safety above all else.

“After he suffered the {concussion} against the Bengals (Sept. 29, 2022), I wanted him to walk {away},” the 2012 Unanimous All-American said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. “When I saw him have to be carted off the field, I wanted him to walk… That was hard.”

The health scare Te'o refers to came five days after Tagovailoa suffered what many thought to be a concussion (was not ruled one by independent neurologist who was later fired). He was slammed to ground, with his head seemingly absorbing much of the impact. Another frightening scene transpired in the Dolphins' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills, as Tagovailoa collided head first with Damar Hamlin.

Although the Pro Bowl QB walked off the field under his own power and was reportedly in good spirits, Te'o cannot help but think about the emotions Tagovailoa's family experienced watching him once again receive medical attention for a head injury.

Manti Te'o makes impassioned plea to ‘brother' Tua Tagovailoa

“What people have to understand is that this is just a game, then there's life,” a choked-up Manti Te'o said. “When you watch a young man you've known since he was a little boy… Is it hard for me? Yeah, but I can't imagine how it is for Uncle Galu and Auntie Diane (Tagovailoa's parents} to watch their son again go down.”

“I want the best for Tua the man, the father,” he continued. “I want him to be able, not today, but 10, 15, 20 years down the line, to be able to raise his children, so he can be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. That's what I want for Tua. That's true joy.”

Manti Te'o is movingly expressing a sentiment shared by many people. He and Tua Tagovailoa, whom he calls his “little brother,” are both from the island of O'ahu and have known each other for a long time. The pain he feels is palpable.

He is well-aware of how serious concussions are and does not want people to misconstrue the image of Tagovailoa walking on his own as just a positive sign. Te'o recalls seeing clips of himself heading towards the locker room after sustaining a concussion and not remembering anything that happened in the moment.

This is a deeply serious matter that warrants much consideration from the entire Tagovailoa family. It is clear that Te'o has already given it significant thought. Ultimately, Tua is the one who has to closely examine his health and reflect on the life he wishes to live.