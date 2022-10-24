Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game.

Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came within tackling distance of the Dolphins quarterback. However, instead of sliding to protect himself, Tagovailoa lowered his shoulder and attempted to truck the Steelers defensive back.

This wasn’t the only time Tagovailoa made a play similar to this, either. After the game, the Dolphins quarterback spoke to the media about that play. He assured everyone he wasn’t attempting to play Superman.

“I can see the first down, and to me there were close calls where maybe if I do just put my shoulder down I could get forward progress,” Tagovailoa explained. “That’s all it was. I wasn’t trying to be Superman or a superhero out there.”

The Dolphins quarterback later admitted those types of plays are rather unwise of him. “I came to the sideline after some of those plays. Those are things I shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

Tagovailoa received a massive standing ovation from Dolphins fans in attendance as he took the field. He repaid this love by helping the Dolphins snap their three-game losing streak.

The Dolphins didn’t score a point in the second half of the game, but still came out on top. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will look to build momentum as we reach the midway point of the season. They travel to Detroit to take on the sliding Lions next week.