Tua Tagovailoa asserts status for Thursday vs. Bengals, but there’s a catch

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL to open the season, as they are one of two remaining undefeated teams through three weeks of action. Their latest win in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills may have been their most impressive one yet, and they managed to do it despite Tua Tagovailoa being less than 100 percent healthy.

Tagovailoa picked up a couple of injuries against the Bills, as he is dealing with ankle and back ailments in the buildup to their Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Tagovailoa also had to get evaluated for a concussion after falling to the ground after taking a big hit, but he passed concussion protocol to return to the game, so he appears to be good to go in that regard,

The quick turnaround certainly won’t help Tagovailoa, as his status for Week 4 against the Bengals is up in the air. However, there’s a sense of optimism that Tagovailoa will be able to play, as he simply won’t allow himself to not play in the game. Despite that assertion, Tagovailoa is still questionable for the game, and would be limited in practice if the Dolphins were practicing.

Tua called McDaniel at 10:50 PM, just to check in on McDaniel. "I can tell in his voice he will literally do everything he can and in his power [to play]. I'll know if he doesn't play, it literally was not possible. Happy with how he has progressed and feel very optimistic" https://t.co/Vbz9KhLS7L — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 27, 2022

Tua said plan is to play Thursday. "Doing everything I can to get out there and play" — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 27, 2022

Nothing is set in stone here, but it looks like it’s going to take a lot to prevent Tagovailoa from playing against the Bengals in Week 4. Given how good the Dolphins have been to begin the season, that isn’t totally surprising. Miami’s perfect start to the season has Tua Tagovailoa’s fingerprints all over it, and it’s clear he is going to do everything he can to ensure that he’s on the field Thursday night giving the Dolphins a chance to push their record to 4-0.