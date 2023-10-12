We're five weeks into the NFL regular season and no team has been lighting up the box scores and the scoreboard like the Miami Dolphins. Through five games, the Dolphins are averaging over 36 points per game, just a point and a half shy of the record set by the Denver Broncos in 2013. The Dolphins offense has been so potent that it even prompted Magic Johnson to make comparisons to the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s during an on-set appearance on Thursday Night Football. And when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is throwing no-look passes like Magic did to James Worthy on a fast break, you could make the case that the comparison is warranted.

But within the Dolphins organization, the excitement level isn't so high. At least not yet.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Tua Tagovailoa was asked about his thoughts on what it would mean to break the NFL's record for passing yards in a single season, set ten years ago by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). Perhaps surprisingly, Tua shut it down quicker than it takes Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill to leave an entire defense behind on his way to paydirt.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“If we don’t get to where we want to as a team, none of that would mean anything to me,” Tua responded to the question about his potential place in NFL history. He continued by saying, “But along the way, if we could get to where we want to get to as a team, and those statistics could follow in helping win games, I’d be very happy.”

There's an old saying in sports that has been applied to numerous players and teams throughout the years. It goes something like this: “It don't mean a thing without the ring.” Through the first five games, the Dolphins QB has 1,614 yards and is on pace for 5,488 yards. Manning's record currently sits at 5,477 yards, so there's a realistic chance it will happen.

Clearly, this is the collective mindset of the Dolphins. And if the first five weeks of the season are any indication, come playoff time, the Dolphins will be a serious threat to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to South Florida, just as big of a threat as Tua is to the record set by Peyton Manning.