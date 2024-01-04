Tua Tagovailoa shares his thoughts on the scary incident.

A scary incident took place at the residence of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday when his home caught fire. Fortunately, Hill and his family were all unharmed, and that's certainly great news for everyone, including Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who offered his thoughts about it following a team practice.

“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now,” Tagovailoa shared (via Alanis Thames of Yahoo Sports).

“I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

Dolphins gearing up for a huge Week 18 game vs. Bills

The fire took place while the Dolphins were in the middle of their preparation for an important matchup in Week 18 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The winner of that matchup will win the AFC East division title outright. The Bills have won the division in each of the last three seasons and the Dolphins have a chance of putting a stop to Buffalo's dominance in the AFC East this coming Sunday.

A Miami win in that contest will also put the Bills' chances to make the playoffs in great peril. Not only that, but a victory over the Bills will also be a perfect revenge for the Dolphins, who lost to Buffalo to the tune of a 48-20 score on the road in Week 4 when Hill was held to only 58 receiving yards.

The Dolphins are also looking to use that game as a rebound following a brutal 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on the road back in Week 17. Hill paced Miami in that matchup with 76 receiving yards, but he only caught half of the 12 targets and was not able to find the end zone. On the season, the speedy wideout has 1,717 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 112 receptions and 158 targets.