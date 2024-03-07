One of my running shticks here at ClutchPoints has been to take a story about an athlete playing through an injury that would force a normal human like me to cower and cry and do anything but play in a football game. Well now, thanks to some of the folks who make up Chiefs Kingdom, I've learned I'm not even tough enough to be a football fan, let alone a professional player.
“People think of burns, they think of fire, they think of hot thermal injuries. But burns can happen from many different causes,” explained Dr. Megan Garcia, Grossman Burn Center Medical Director, per Dave D'Marko of Fox 4 Kansas City. Grossman Burn Center is medical facility in Kansas City, Missouri, and many of their current patients were ones who were referred for frostbite injuries suffered over the course of the winter. A decent number of those individuals were in attendance at the Miami Dolphins/Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Round game.
“Garcia told FOX4 in January she’d already seen dozens of frostbite patients. Many of those were Chiefs fans who attended the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins where it was -4 degrees with a wind chill of -27 degrees at kickoff,” writes D'Marko. It was the coldest game on record ever played at Arrowhead Stadium, and the fourth-coldest in NFL history.
“The patients who had their frostbite injuries along with the Chiefs game, they are just getting to the point now we are starting to discuss their amputations that might be necessary,” Garcia said. Garcia estimates that 70% of the patients who have been referred for frostbite will ultimately need to go through with amputations.
Look, I'm not even tough enough to look through the photos of the frostbite patients that are linked in the original article. I watched all fifteen seasons of ER and I'm still not gonna put myself through that. If you have a stronger stomach than me, I say knock yourself out. But I know my limits.
There is one teeny, tiny silver lining in all of this for all of those Chiefs fans… y'all saw the first Playoff win in a run that put the Chiefs in the conversation with every other relevant dynasty in NFL history. Like I said, teeny, tiny indeed. But can you imagine how much worse all of this would be if Miami had won this game?