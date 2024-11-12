Tyreek Hill walked into SoFi Stadium dealing with a wrist ailment. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver walked out grabbing a cell phone and sending out a fiery message. The All-Pro wideout was more than smiles after his team knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 23-15. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and prompted Hill to send out a fierce warning to the rest of the league.

“Don't count us out. Here we come!” Hill said as he left the Rams' home venue victorious with his team.

Hill wasn't able to practice on Friday and Saturday leading up to the crucial interconference showdown. He had been dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist, per ESPN MNF sideline reporter Lisa Salters before giving it a go against L.A.

He also dealt with Dolphin fans who grew frustrated over the team's losing skid. Hill shared a blunt message for those fans before the Dolphins-Rams game. He said via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques “Nah man, we just got to stick together as a team and just trust the process.”

The process led to Miami putting 23 points on a young and stout Rams defense. Hill also watched the Miami defense force the high-powered Rams offense into the unthinkable — preventing them from crossing the goal line. Miami becomes the first defense to prevent the Rams from scoring a single touchdown this season.

Dolphins won without Tyreek Hill being explosive

Monday's game established itself as a defensive battle. Hill himself got considered as a non-explosive factor.

Hill settled for only three receptions for 16 yards, averaging only 5.3 yards per catch. The Dolphins and the rest of the league have grown so used to “Cheetah” torching defenses deep. The Rams managed to eliminate Hill's field-stretching ability.

Hill, however, was the only receiver who scored for Miami. Tua Tagovailoa hit him on a short one-yard touchdown lob that extended the lead to 17-6 in the third quarter. Hill even celebrated with a WWE-like end zone dance alongside former Rams wide receiver turned Dolphin Odell Beckham Jr.

Miami watched running back De'Von Achane lead the team in receptions at five. Hill still had Achane beat in receiving yards as the RB tallied only 15 yards. Jaylen Waddle led the night in receiving yards, but he was under 60 with 57 yards total.

Hill and the Dolphins took a rather ugly win down in Inglewood. But it was the kind of victory that got Hill's adrenaline going as his team returned to the win column.

Miami is now 3-6 overall and has now taken down a team that rode a three-game winning streak. Hill needed to share only seven words through a phone to let it be known he and the Dolphins aren't done yet.