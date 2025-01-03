As the Miami Dolphins are set to play their regular season finale against the New York Jets, it looks more and more certain that Tua Tagovailoa will not be available to play. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered an update on the quarterback's status, and it's safe to say fans won't see him for the rest of the year, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it’s ‘unlikely' Tua Tagovailoa sees action this week vs the Jets Tyler Huntley is in line to start,” Louis-Jacques wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“McDaniel said the Dolphins are still receiving information to determine when it’s ‘safe' for Tua to resume playing football Said the hip injury is not a bone issue or a bruise,” Louis-Jacques continued.

Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins' last game against the Cleveland Browns because of the hip injury, and at this point, it sounds like it could be serious.

Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play in Dolphins' finale

Earlier this week, Mike McDaniel said that he had no idea if Tua Tagovailoa would be able to come back and play against the Jets, and they didn't want the injury to get more serious if they threw him out.

“The main thing was that he not only was super susceptible to a much more significant injury based upon that injury if he were to fall in harm’s way, but a major factor was the lack of strength due to the injury, and his inability, as we forecasted, to protect himself and his teammates within the pocket and doing the things that he normally has to do,” McDaniel said.

When Tagovailoa has played this season he's been solid, and it looks like he'll finish the year with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Throughout the season he's had several injuries, one of which included a concussion that sidelined him for some games, but he's bounced back and helped the Dolphins fight to the end so they could play in the postseason.

Tyler Huntley has stepped in for Tagovailoa when he's been hurt this season, and though he had a slow start, it looks like he's getting the hang of the offense. It will now be up to him to help the Dolphins get to the playoffs, and all they need is to win and hope that the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, the Chiefs are resting Patrick Mahomes for the final week, which may make things harder for them to come out with the win.