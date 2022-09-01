Tua Tagovailoa earns important honor ahead of third year with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third year in the NFL and that is set to come with some significant new responsibilities. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins starting quarterback was named a captain for the first time in his career. Tagovailoa was reportedly the highest vote-getter by a significant margin, as voted for by his teammates.

Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was voted a team captain for the first time in his NFL career, via @Marcel_LJ:https://t.co/iCWJcHBTiF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Head Coach Mike McDaniel was particularly pleased by the results of the team captaincy vote, indicating that it shows how much belief the Dolphins have in their young quarterback.

“I think it says everything. I think that’s incredibly important when it’s done with the right reasons and the right intent,” McDaniel said via ESPN. “The only thing that I gave to the players was, ‘who do you want representing you each and every game, who do you want to wear the C and understand what that C means on your Jersey?’ I think it speaks volumes on where [Tagovailoa] is at with the team and their belief in him.”

The Dolphins will have seven team captains in 2022. Joining Tagovailoa as captains on the offensive side of the ball are wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead. On defense, the captains include safety Jevon Holland, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and cornerback Xavien Howard.

Interestingly, only one of the Dolphins’ 2021 captains retained the role this season. Roberts was a captain last year, alongside Jesse Davis, Mack Hollins, Jason McCourty, and Clayton Fejedelem. Among those players, only Roberts and Fejedelem are still with the team. McDaniel will be hoping for less captaincy turnover among Tua Tagovailoa and Co. in 2022.