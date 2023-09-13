Remember when an especially loud segment of NFL fans laughed at the Miami Dolphins surrounding Tua Tagovailoa with top-tier deep threats like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, confident he didn't possess the arm strength to take advantage of their ridiculous speed?

Any notion that Tagovailoa wasn't the right quarterback for Miami's ultra-aggressive offense should've been dispensed after 2022, when he led the league in both yards per attempt and yards per completion in his first full season throwing to Hill and Waddle. Miami's star signal-caller was asked if he thought people still doubted his deep-ball abilities on Wednesday, though, and provided a perfectly pithy, dismissive response given his awesome play in Week 1.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don't care. I mean, I don't care,” Tagovailoa responded. “466 is…that's what 466 is, if I can't throw deep. Thanks.”

🗣️ Reporter: “Do you think anyone is still saying you can’t throw it deep?” Tua Tagovailoa: “I don’t care. I mean, I don’t care. 466. That’s what 466 is if I can’t throw it deep. Thanks.” #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/nxAenupc7S — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) September 13, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Tagovailoa, of course, threw for a league-high 466 yards in Week 1, leading the Dolphins to an instant-classic 36-34 win over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill finished the game with 215 yards and two touchdowns through the air, consistently getting behind the Chargers' defense for chunk plays. Waddle had four catches for 78 yards, 35 of which came on one play.

Tagovailoa, no surprise, also led all quarterbacks with 495 air yards and an 11.0 average depth of target in the NFL's opening week, per FTN Fantasy. Who says he can't drive the ball down the field?

Any remaining doubters of Tagovailoa's arm strength will get the chance to watch the Dolphins' relentless aerial attack in primetime on Sunday night. Miami visits the New England Patriots in Week 2, with kickoff set for 5:20 p.m. (PT) in Foxborough.