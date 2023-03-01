Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has made it clear they are not in a rush to make a decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year contract option.

The Dolphins have until May 1 to decide whether or not they will pick up the 2024 option on Tagovailoa’s contract, and they plan to use all the time they have to come up with the best course of action. As McDaniel said it, they need to consider several factors before guaranteeing over $23 million in salary for Tagovailoa in the final year of his rookie deal.

“Like any other player, you factor in every variable. I think it’s important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player, Tua, that we both want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel explained, per ESPN.

“We’re probably best served to utilize the time [until the deadline]. That’s kind of the way we’re approaching it, but that doesn’t mean that we’re spending any long period of time not discussing it. This is something that Chris and I have been working through.”

Tua Tagovailoa has taken a leap in his third year with the Dolphins, completing 64.8 percent of his passes en route to career-highs 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns. Looking at those numbers alone, it should have been a no-brainer to pick up his fifth-year option.

The problem is Tagovailoa’s durability. He failed to complete a season in the last two years, with the young QB missing four games in 2022 due to concussion. Perhaps Mike McDaniel and co. will take that into consideration in their decision-making process.

For now, though, Tagovailoa and the rest of the Miami fanbase will just have to wait and see what the team will do.