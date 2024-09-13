The NFL world is expressing grave concern for the well-being of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a scary head injury in Thursday's game versus the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes is quickly reacting to the concussion incident and is doing what many others are as they wait for another update.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB posted a prayer emoji after seeing Tagovailoa get tackled from Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the third quarter. Given the Pro Bowler's history with concussions, people are understandably worried and uncomfortable after such a play.

Tagovailoa walked off the field and went to the locker room to be evaluated by the medical staff. With the Bills earning a blowout win, no one would have expected to see him return regardless, but it would have been a bit more reassuring to see the 26-year-old make his way to the sidelines.

While he is in concussion protocol, Tagovailoa reportedly does have full movement of his extremities. The only thing spectators can do now is follow Mahomes' lead and pray for his health.

Concussions have been a serious problem for Tua Tagovailoa

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft sustained two concussions during the 2022-23 season, causing many to wonder if he should seriously consider retirement. Tagovailoa discussed the idea but decided to carry on. He made a concentrated effort to mitigate the risk of another head injury, though. His efforts appeared to pay off the following year.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star played in all of Miami's games during the 2023-24 campaign (including the playoffs) and led the league in passing yards. Tua Tagovailoa became one of the feel-good stories of the season and signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in late-July.

Those past fears are rushing back up to the surface, however, following his latest concussion. Damar Hamlin is all too familiar with suffering a frightening health incident on the football field after going into cardiac arrest in January of 2023. He, the Bills, Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes and those who have no interest in the sport whatsoever eagerly wait for some optimistic news.