Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa injury situation draws punishment from NFLPA

The Miami Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa and his head injuries has brought them under heavy scrutiny from football fans and the NFL Players Association. The union initiated an investigation into the team’s handling of the situation and has now levied punishment against the medical staff.

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant that cleared Tagovailoa to play.

The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in the Tua Tagovailoa situation last Sunday, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 1, 2022

The Dolphins’ team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant agreed to allow Tagovailoa back into Miami’s Week 3 contest against the Buffalo Bills despite him stumbling on the field and holding his head after he took a massive hit. His injury was initially ruled to be in his back. The players’ association discovered “several mistakes” on the part of the doctor, per Jonathan Jones of CBS.

Tagovailoa being slammed into the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals caused him to go into a fencing posture, a major sign of brain trauma. The horrific injury could have severe repercussions for his career. He was on track to having a truly strong season before he suffered a serious brain injury with no timetable for his return.

The Tua Tagovailoa situation is far from over. The Dolphins could face even more punishment from the NFLPA for their negligence and failure to protect an injured player.