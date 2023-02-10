Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season was cut short due to numerous head injuries. Tagovailoa has now devised a plan to take less blows to the head next year.

Tagovailoa plans to do judo on Fridays throughout the offseason, he told the Up & Adams Show. He’s hopeful the judo will allow him to understand his body better and understand how to take his properly.

“We got a plan set up. I’ll be doing judo on Fridays just so that I can figure out understanding my body and how to fall,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not trying to be a dangerous person, just trying to help myself.”

Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least two confirmed concussions during the 2022 season. He was stretchered off the field in Week 3 with his scary concussion leading to a change in protocol from the NFL and NFLPA. His second confirmed concussion kept Tagovailoa out for the Dolphins’ final three regular season games and their first-round playoff matchup.

Despite his injuries, Tagovailoa still threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns. Both were career-highs. Tagovailoa was voted to his first Pro Bowl – although he didn’t participate – and finished ninth in MVP voting. Tagovailoa looked like a drastically improved quarterback and led the Dolphins to an 8-5 record in his 13 starts.

Tagovailoa’s concussions were both terrifying in nature and ultimately dampened his strong 2022 season. But now the Dolphins quarterback has a plan. Tagovailoa is hoping his offseason judo regimen will help him better fend of the brutal blows he has taken throughout his NFL career.