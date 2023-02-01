Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old met with several medical professionals in the process, who say they are confident he’ll be 100 percent when the time comes for football, per Rapoport.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season; the second one, which he suffered against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in early January that Tagovailoa’s recent head injuries “won’t leave him prone to more concussions in the future,” so the team feels confident he can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.

The Alabama product won’t participate in Pro Bowl activities this week, after he was named a first-alternate Pro Bowl selection. It was confirmed he didn’t suffer any setbacks in his recovery, but the Dolphins are keeping his long-term health in mind.

Grier indicated in January that the franchise will approach the 2023 season assuming Tagovailoa is the starting signal-caller, based on the belief that his past concussions won’t leave him vulnerable to more head injuries in the future.

The Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round, but kept the game much closer than many expected, ultimately losing 34-31. Skylar Thompson led the offense in the contest, completing 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoa leaving the NFL’s concussion protocol is excellent news for football fans, and he should be back at the helm for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of 2023.