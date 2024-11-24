The Miami Dolphins had a statement win against the New England Patriots in Week 11, and they were led by the strong play of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback had his best game of the season, finishing with 317 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Tagovailoa has been through a lot this season, but he's been able to bounce back and remind people that he is still good at what he does. The next chance he has to prove the doubters wrong is against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, and he's ready for the challenge.

“We want to show everybody on prime time what we can do,” Tagovailoa said about the upcoming game against the Packers. “I'm excited to kill narratives.”

It will be a challenge for the Dolphins, as the Packers have been one of the better teams in the league this season.

Dolphins looking to turn their season around

At 5-6, the Dolphins have a chance to make a run in the second half of the season to try and get in the playoffs, but it's going to take some help from others as well as them winning games. The Dolphins have the team to do so, and with the offense looking like they took some strides against the Packers, it can be done.

After their game against the Patriots, head coach Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts about the team winning through adversity.

“If you believe you’re not just a front running team, you have to win some games when there’s some adversity is involved,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins reporter David Furones.

The Dolphins have a quick turnaround, and they'll prepare for the Packers as soon as possible. If Tua Tagovailoa can have a game similar to what he did against the Packers, there's a good chance that they can get another win under their belt.