The Miami Dolphins picked up a 23-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but some were concerned about Tua Tagovailoa after he was sacked three times and made a tackle after an interception. The quarterback said he was fine after the game when speaking to the media.

“I feel good, everything's good,” Tua Tagovailoa said, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

Tagovailoa threw an interception to Christian Rozeboom during the game, and he went for a tackle on the play. There was contact to the head, and due to Tagovailoa's history, fans voiced concern, saying that he should not go for a tackle like that. Luckily, Tagovailoa was in good spirits after the game when discussing the play.

“I went up to that dude that intercepted me and asked him like, ‘Bro, you could have just like ran out of bounds or like cut back, because like you seen me and I seen you. Like you wanted to just run me over,'” Tua Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the Miami Sun Sentinel. “He told me after the game like, ‘There's no room,' like there was nowhere else to go. So, you know he gotta do what he gotta do to help his team win games and I wasn't planning on using my head to go hit him. … No didn't feel any of that. That was pretty bad tackling form though.”

Tagovailoa completed 20-of-28 passes on the night with one touchdown and one interception. The Dolphins' offense got enough done to get the win, the first win since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup.

Can Dolphins build off of win vs. Rams?

With the win over the Rams, the Dolphins moved to 3-6 on the season, keeping slim playoff hopes alive. Since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup, the Dolphins have come close to securing wins. They narrowly lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, and could have gotten wins with a few bounces of the ball going the other way. The upcoming schedule presents and opportunity for the Dolphins to make a run if they continue to put in efforts like they have in recent weeks.

The next game will be against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, a game the Dolphins should expect to win. Following that is a game against the New England Patriots, the team that the Dolphins beat without Tagovailoa. Getting back to 5-6 would put the Dolphins in position to make a playoff run down the stretch.