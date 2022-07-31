Tua Tagovailoa’s insane 65-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill will silence his doubters

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been criticized for his lack of arm strength and inconsistency in throwing the deep ball in the past. Those concerns seem to have quelled after Tagovailoa launched a series of deep passes during a training camp practice. The first of which was a 65-yard strike to star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a 65-YARD BOMB to WR Tyreek Hill#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rLMFntJpEy — 3rd & Juan (@3rdnJuan) July 30, 2022

Hill was Miami’s most prized addition of the offseason, signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. Last season, Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He was instrumental in helping the Chiefs make it to three straight AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl victory in 2019.

The hope for the Dolphins is that Hill can replicate the success he had with the Chiefs. In 2020, the arrival of wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Buffalo helped quarterback Josh Allen reach new heights and Hill looks to do the same for Tagovailoa.

The 65-yard pass was not Tagovailoa’s only impressive throw of the session. He also hit wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in stride with a 68-yard bomb.

Tua hits Waddle in stride with ease🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFHZVERHx2 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) July 30, 2022

Waddle was the most consistent player in Miami’s offense last season. As a rookie, Waddle recorded 1,015 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. His 104 receptions is an NFL rookie record.

With the combination of a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, an overhauled offensive line, and one of the most explosive duos at receiver in Hill and Waddle at his disposal, Tagovailoa has no excuse. He now has all the tools he needs to silence his doubters.