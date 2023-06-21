Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, drew a lot of attention on Twitter for his alleged assault towards a marina worker.

According to a report from Miami's Local News 10, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection was involved in a dispute with a crew member of a fishing charter in Miami on Sunday. Allegedly, Hill slapped the man on the head during the incident.

The Miami-Dade Police Department was spotted at Haulover on Monday before an official investigation was confirmed Tuesday. This is unfolding after Hill and Rosenhaus went on a fishing trip. The NFL super agent is seen on video trying to grapple a shark while Hill audibly declines an invitation to jump in during the struggle.

The altercation took place at one of the charter companies located at the popular Haulover Marina. Miami-Dade police were present at the marina on Monday to investigate the matter. They have also examined video footage that might capture the altercation. Hill was reportedly on a boat for a Father's Day celebration when an argument with an employee from the marina ensued, leading to the alleged physical confrontation. The extent of the contact is unknown, and neither Hill nor his agent Drew Rosenhaus has commented on the situation so far.

The police department confirmed on Tuesday to Local News 10 that an investigation is currently underway regarding Hill's involvement.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, the crew member involved in the incident has chosen not to press charges “at this time.” Slater also mentioned that the incident began when Hill attempted to board a boat without permission.

Despite this, the assault drew numerous reactions on Twitter.

Tyreek Hill once said that he wants to be the first NFL player to achieve 2,000 receiving yards in a single season in 2023 for the Dolphins, and he certainly won't do that with these kinds of incidents, especially if it involves assault.