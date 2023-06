Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated by the police for allegedly hitting a man who works at Haulover Marina, according to Miami Local 10 News. The incident in question is said to have taken place this past Sunday. It is unclear at this time if Hill will face criminal charges.

